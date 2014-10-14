* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.39 percent, off its 13-month low hit earlier, as traders book profits. * Yield still down 3 basis points on the day. * Yield touched 8.3589 percent earlier, its lowest since Sept. 5, 2013. * India's retail inflation in September hits record low, but rate cuts still unlikely. * WPI data released earlier on Tuesday also hits its lowest in nearly five years. * Markets will remain closed on Wednesday for state election. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)