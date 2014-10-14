Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPifrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Yield 0.77 pct

Spread 8.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15bp

Over the 2021 FRTR

Payment Date October 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0012243814

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)