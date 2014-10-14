Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW (KfW)

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 30,2017

Coupon 0.050 pct

Reoffer price 99.9720

Spread minus 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date October 21,2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs,JP Morgan & UNI

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf & Frankfurt

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A11QTA8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)