BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor
Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 14bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 14bp
Payment Date October 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, JPMorgan & Rabobank
Full fees Undisclosed
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.