Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 mln brazilian real

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 100.19

Payment Date October 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u), selling 0 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Listing Lux

Notes The issue size will total 450 mln when fungible

ISIN XS0973219065

