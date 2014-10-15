Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SNAM S.p.A.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2023

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.285

Yield 1.591 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107bp

Over the 1.50 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date October 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML, Citi, HSBC & UniCredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1126183760

