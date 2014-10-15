Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SNAM S.p.A.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2023
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.285
Yield 1.591 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107bp
Over the 1.50 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date October 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML, Citi, HSBC & UniCredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1126183760
