Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 22,2019

Coupon 1.500 pct

Issue price 99.9040

Reoffer price 99.9040

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date October 22,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,BNP Paribas,CITI,MIZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxemburg

Denoms (K) 100-2

Fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1125546967(RegS)

US50048MBU36(144A)

