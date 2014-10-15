Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Malmo Stad

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 28, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Issue price 101.556

Reoffer price 101.556

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 13bp

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1126270146

ISIN XS0985445856

