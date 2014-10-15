BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Malmo Stad
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 28, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp
Issue price 101.556
Reoffer price 101.556
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 13bp
Payment Date October 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1126270146
ISIN XS0985445856
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter