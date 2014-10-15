BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ENN Energy Holdings LTD
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date October 23, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.502
Reoffer price 99.502
Yield 3.359 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 200-1
Governing Law English
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter