BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 21, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 24bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 24bp
Payment Date October 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1125542891
