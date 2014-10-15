Oct 15 French journalist Jean-Louis Moncet
recanted his comments suggesting that Formula 1 legend Michael
Schumacher's injuries in a skiing accident last year may have
been caused by a wearable camera made by GoPro Inc.
"Talking about GoPro, there were no news. It was just my
opinion," Moncet tweeted on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1qx098R)
Moncet was reported to have spoken to Schumacher's son,
Mick, but the journalist denied this in a tweet earlier this
week. (bit.ly/1qVLof5)
"The problem for Michael was not the hit, but the mounting
of the GoPro camera that he had on his helmet that injured his
brain," Moncet had told radio station Europe 1 over the weekend.
Up to Wednesday's close, GoPro shares had fallen 14 percent
to $72.87 since Moncet's comments.
"His public tweets clearly show that he kind of took his
time to correct the record which was harmful and the company is
considering several options including the possibility of civil
action against the reporter in France," a source inside GoPro
told Reuters.
Schumacher, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, suffered severe
head injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel in the French Alps
on Dec. 29. Schumacher emerged from a medically induced coma in
June. He has been receiving treatment at home since September.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Simon Jennings)