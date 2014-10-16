* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.9 percent. * Asia extended a selloff in global equities after downbeat U.S. data heightened concerns about world economic growth. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.6 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 6.94 billion rupees ($113 million) on Tuesday - NSE. * Also, India's trade deficit widens to 16-month high in September. * Downside seen limited as exit polls indicate BJP wins in Maharashtra, Haryana elections, which will help push key reforms. * Key earnings on Thursday: Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp * Tata Steel shares on watch after company in talks to sell UK steel plants to Swiss group Klesch. (1 US dollar = 61.3700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)