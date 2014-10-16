* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.9
percent.
* Asia extended a selloff in global equities after downbeat U.S.
data heightened concerns about world economic growth.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
falls 0.6 percent.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth 6.94 billion rupees ($113
million) on Tuesday - NSE.
* Also, India's trade deficit widens to 16-month high in
September.
* Downside seen limited as exit polls indicate BJP wins in
Maharashtra, Haryana elections, which will help push key
reforms.
* Key earnings on Thursday: Tata Consultancy Services,
Hero MotoCorp
* Tata Steel shares on watch after company in talks to
sell UK steel plants to Swiss group Klesch.
(1 US dollar = 61.3700 Indian rupee)
