* USD/INR seen edging higher versus Tuesday's close of 61.41/42 tracking weak Asian share markets. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore also down nearly 1 percent. * Local share moves key for clues on foreign fund flows. * However, most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See * Broad losses in the dollar versus other major units is seen limiting a sharp rise in the pair. * Index of the dollar against six majors down 0.3 pct. * Pair seen moving in a 61.30 to 61.60 range. * USD/INR pair at 61.50 in offshore spot non-deliverable indicative trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)