* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to open lower versus Tuesday's 8.40 percent close. * Yield may drop towards 8.36 percent hit on Tuesday, its lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. * Fall in global crude prices to aid sentiment for debt. * Sharp drop in U.S. yields on concerns over global slowdown will also help domestic bond prices. * 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.35 to 8.42 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)