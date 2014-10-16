* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield hits 8.35 percent in opening deals, lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. * 10-year yield trading at 8.36 percent, down 4 bps on day. * Markets were closed on Wednesday for state elections. * Traders say drop in retail and wholesale price inflation data released earlier this week continuing to cheer sentiment. * Fall in global crude oil prices also aiding. * Sharp drop in U.S. yields on concerns over global slowdown also helping domestic bond prices. * 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.35 to 8.42 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)