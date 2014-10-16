* USD/INR trading at 61.6150 vs previous 61.41/42 close. * Weaker rupee makes it outlier given Asian currencies broadly higher against dollar. * Traders cite concerns after India's trade deficit widened in September. * Data raises concerns about the current account deficit. * But USD/INR gains seen capped by broad losses in dollar. * Domestic shares also gain on hopes BJP will win in two state elections. * Wins expected to accelerate reform process. * Results are due on Sunday.