* NSE index up 0.3 percent, BSE index rises 0.4 percent. * Gains contrast with falls in Asia over global economy worries. * Early exit polls indicate BJP expected to win Maharashtra, Haryana state elections. * Traders say wins should help push key reforms. * Blue chips lead gains: Tata Motors gains 2.4 percent, ITC up 0.7 percent. * DLF Ltd surges over 10 percent on value buying. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)