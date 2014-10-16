* India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops to 7.46 percent, while the one-year rate falls to 8.12 percent, both at their lowest levels since July 15, 2013. * The five-year rate currently trading down 10 basis points on day at 7.47 percent while the one-year rate down 15 basis points at 8.13 percent. * Traders say stop losses getting triggered in the OIS market, prompting investors to cut their paid positions. * Fall in domestic retail and wholesale price inflation data raises hopes for more aggressive rate cuts next year. * Further fall in OIS rates likely say traders. * The five-year rate expected to bottom at around 7.45 percent while the one-year rate seen dropping to 8.00/8.05 percent, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)