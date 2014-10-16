Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 25bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0006422036
