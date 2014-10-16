* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.37 percent, down 4 basis points on day. * Yield had touched 8.34 percent earlier, its lowest since Sept. 5, 2013. * Drop in rupee hurts sentiment for debt. * Fall in global crude prices and sharp decline in U.S. yields however continues to limit a further rise in yields. * Traders say sentiment for debt broadly positive after recent lower-than-expected inflation data. * 10-year paper may gradually move towards 8.10 percent levels, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)