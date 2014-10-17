* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to open higher versus Thursday's 8.37 percent close. * The uptick in global crude oil prices and rise in U.S. treasury yields to hurt sentiment. * Traders say some position cutting also likely ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale later in the day. * On Thursday, the 10-year yield touched 8.34 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. * 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.35 to 8.42 percent range. * Gains in the rupee however seen limiting a sharp rise in bond yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)