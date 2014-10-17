* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with Thursday's 61.8350/8450 close. * Traders say some profit-taking likely after the sharp rise in the pair on Thursday. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.66 percent and will hurt sentiment for the pair. * Local share moves key for clues on foreign fund flows. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger against the dollar. See * Pair seen moving in a 61.40 to 61.80 range. * USD/INR pair at 61.58/60 in offshore spot non-deliverable indicative trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)