Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Guinness Partnership Limited
Issue Amount 250 million sterling (of which 100 million sterling retained)
Maturity Date October 24,2044
Coupon 4 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswap,equivalent to 4.5 pct 2042 UKT
Payment Date October 24,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1124319002
