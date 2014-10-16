BANGALORE, Oct 16 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37400 ICS-201(B22mm) 37900 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 31800 ICS-202(26mm) 32800 ICS-105(26mm) 29100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30300 ICS-105(27mm) 33300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29900 ICS-105MMA(27) 31600 ICS-105PHR(28) 33900 ICS-105(28mm) 32200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32700 ICS-105(29mm) 34000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33700 ICS-105(30mm) 34600 ICS-105(31mm) 35700 ICS-106(32mm) 36700 ICS-107(34mm) 44500