Bangalore, Oct 16 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 29500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 36800 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42600 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 101000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 25000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16100 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8600 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 23000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10500 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 26000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 435 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 238 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 27400 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6550 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 677 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 702 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 650 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 682 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 835 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 875 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1435 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 86000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Sunflower Oil 56000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76500 6. Sesame Oil 82500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 55800 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 55000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 70500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 88500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 570 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 620 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 40500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 930 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 950 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified