* Indian shares are likely to start higher, tracking firm cues across the region. * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.66 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.06 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 11.28 billion rupees ($182.8 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Asian stocks clawed back some of this week's losses on Friday after a solid set of U.S. data. * Tata Consultancy Services will be on watch after it reported a 13.6 percent increase in Sept quarter net profit. * Axis Bank and HCL Technologies report earnings later in the day. ($1 = 61.7200 Indian rupee) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)