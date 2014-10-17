French stocks slip in flat European market as vote nears
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
* Shares in India's Hero MotoCorp gain 3.3 percent. * Hero reported a 59 percent jump in July-September net profit. * Brokerage Motilal Oswal says Hero embarking on a favorable product life cycle. * Says Hero has two promising new launches in fiscal year 2015. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)