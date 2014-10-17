* Rallis India falls 4.5 percent. * Company's standalone July-Sept revenue growth of 2.3 percent misses some estimates by wide margins - investors. * Delayed monsoons seen as major reason for the slowdown in revenues - dealers. * Rival UPL gains 1.6 percent as traders shift positions from Rallis. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)