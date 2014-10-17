* NSE index up 0.2 percent, BSE index rises 0.14 percent. * Gains track higher Asian stocks after positive U.S. data calm investor nerves. * Also, exit polls indicate BJP expected to win Maharashtra, Haryana state elections. * Traders say wins should help push key reforms. * Blue-chips lead gains. ITC gains 1.3 percent, while ICICI Bank adds 1.4 percent. * However, IT stocks slump on earnings disappointment. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 7.2 percent, while HCL Technologies is down 7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)