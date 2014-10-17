* The USD/INR pair trading at a low of 61.47 vs 61.8350/8450 previous close. * Uptick in shares helps rupee, which posted its biggest single-day loss in a month on Thursday. * The NSE index up 0.65 percent. See * Rupee also tracks stronger Asian currencies after robust U.S. data on unemployment benefits and industrial output. * Dollar-selling by foreign banks also spotted.