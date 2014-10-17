* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.38 percent. * Results of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale largely in line with market expectations. * The uptick in global crude oil prices and rise in U.S. treasury yields hurt sentiment early. * Gains in the rupee limiting a further uptick in bond yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)