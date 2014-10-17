* Higher volatility is expected next week as financial markets will be on alert following two key state election results on Sunday, company earnings and global events. * It will be a truncated week for the markets as they are shut Thursday and Friday for national holidays. * Results of the Maharastra and Harayana state elections are due Sunday. A win for the Bharatiya Janata Party will be seen as positive for reforms at the centre. * Key earnings in the week - HDFC, Mahindra and Mahindra and Wipro. * Signs of worsening growth in euro zone, Ebola's spread and rise of unrest in the Middle East to hurt sentiment. * Movements in Brent crude, which is at a 4-year low, will be watched closely. * Foreign fund flows will determine sentiment for debt and forex markets. * 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.35-8.45 range; rupee may trade between 61.25 and 61.95, say traders. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Thurs - Fri: Markets closed Tues: Earnings - South Indian Bank, HDFC Bank , Biocon, Punjab National Bank and Cairn India Wed: Mahindra & Mahindra, Housing Development and Finance Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro Fri: India's foreign exchange reserves (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)