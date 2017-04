* Rupee is the second biggest gainer against dollar among Asia ex-Japan FX this month. * Rupee is up 0.8 percent this month, below the Indonesian rupiah's 1 percent gain. * Gains come despite volatility in global markets over doubts about the strength of major economies and the possibility of early Fed rate hikes. * Hopes for government reforms, easing inflation and improving economy support rupee. * FII flows have been sturdy this month, though lower than in September. * Although FIIs sold a net $612 million in shares, they bought a net $1.66 billion in debt. * In September, FIIs bought a net $845 million in stocks and $2.6 billion in debt.