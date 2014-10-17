BANGALORE, Oct 17 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37200 ICS-201(B22mm) 37700 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26100 ICS-104(24mm) 31500 ICS-202(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(26mm) 29000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30000 ICS-105(27mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29800 ICS-105MMA(27) 31300 ICS-105PHR(28) 33200 ICS-105(28mm) 31900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32400 ICS-105(29mm) 33700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33400 ICS-105(30mm) 34300 ICS-105(31mm) 35400 ICS-106(32mm) 37000 ICS-107(34mm) 43900