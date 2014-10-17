Bangalore, Oct 17 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 30000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 25000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16200 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 23000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6700 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10500 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 26500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 440 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 231 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 26900 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6550 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 687 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 715 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 680 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 697 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 835 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 870 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1435 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 87000 2. Rapeseed Oil 68500 3. Sunflower Oil 56000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76500 6. Sesame Oil 82500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 55000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 44500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 70500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 89000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 575 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 625 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 41000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 930 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 950 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified