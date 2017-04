* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange surge 1.6 percent. * Oil and gas stocks seen rising after India ended diesel controls and raised gas prices on Saturday. * Modi's BJP makes big gains in Indian state polls, may help to step up the pace of economic reforms. * Asian stocks gained after solid U.S. data and earnings calmed tumult in global financial markets. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan advances 1.3 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 14.30 billion rupees ($233.51 million) on Friday - NSE. * Key earnings on Monday: Idea Cellular (1 US dollar = 61.2400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)