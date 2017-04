* Hindustan Petroleum Corp likely to benefit most - Jefferies * Raises its target price on HPCL to 640 rupees from 570 rupees. * India's government on Saturday lifted diesel price controls and raised the cost of natural gas. * Jefferies says HPCL's earnings from diesel deregulation may double over FY14. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)