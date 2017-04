* Diesel deregulation would result in a sharp fall in diesel inflation to 4 percent from 13 percent by December 2014 - Motilal Oswal * This paves the way for a sharper decline in inflation indicators, ahead of expectations. * Adds, RBI may cut rates 2-3 quarters ahead of consensus expectations on the back of these developments. * Says government would be able to limit the oil subsidy bill within the budgetary target of 634 billion rupees. * Adds Indian government's fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent is now more credible. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)