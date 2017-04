* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Friday's 8.39 percent close. * India ended diesel controls and raised gas prices on Saturday. * State election results likely to encourage government to step up the pace of economic reforms. * Last week, the 10-year yield touched 8.34 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. * 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.35 to 8.42 percent range.