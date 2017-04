* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with Friday's 61.44/45 close. * India ended diesel controls and raised gas prices on Saturday. * State election results likely to encourage government to step up the pace of economic reforms. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 1.52 percent. * USD/INR pair at 61.29/31 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * Most Asian currencies are also trading stronger against the dollar.