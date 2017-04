* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.37 percent from previous close. * Yield near 1-yr low of 8.34 percent hit last week, lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. * India ended diesel controls and raised gas prices on Saturday. * Measures should lower wholesale inflation and reduce government's fiscal subsidies. * BJP wins in state elections raise expectations government will step up the pace of economic reforms.