* Reliance Industries fell as much as 2.8 percent. * India's gas price hike seen lower than expected, traders say. * Reliance will also not get the benefit of the price rise for gas produced from its D1 and D3 gas fields. * Reliance is locked in arbitrations with the government over its D6 block. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / aman.shah@thomsonreuters.com)