* Auto stocks gain, as removal of price controls on fuel seen helping demand for cars. * Removal of price controls comes as oil prices have slumped. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1.8 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is up 1.3 percent. * Ashok Leyland Ltd jumps 3.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)