* JSW Energy gains 1.6 percent. * Increase in local gas prices expected to benefit coal-based power producers. * Power plants based on imported coal charge tariffs that are around 20 percent cheaper than gas plants, analysts estimate. * JSW Energy is estimated to operate nearly half of its capacity on imported coal. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)