* USD/INR trading at 61.23/24 versus Friday's close of 61.44/45. * Indian shares up 1.1 percent after government removes diesel price control. * Government ends diesel regulation and raises gas prices on Saturday. * Traders expect pair to remain in a 61.20 to 61.40 range. * The Bharatiya Janata Party's big gains in state elections raises expectations the government will step up the pace of economic reforms. * Gains in other Asians versus the dollar also hurts sentiment.