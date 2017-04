* India's 5-year swap rate drops 10 bps to 7.44 percent. * The 1-year rate falls 15 bps to 8.06 percent, the highest in almost a year. * Both post their lowest levels since July 12, 2013. * Traders say FIIs unable to trade in government bonds due to exhaustion of limits are placing bets in OIS market. * India ended diesel controls at a time of falling oil prices. * Lower diesel prices should help ease inflation, analysts say. * The OIS curve is pricing in 50-75 bps in rate cuts over the next 6-9 months, says a trader.