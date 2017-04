* India's overnight cash rates rise to 9 percent versus its Friday close of 7.10/7.15 percent. * The rate in the secured CBLO market also hit a high of 9.15 percent, CCIL data shows. * Traders say liquidity has been under pressure as Monday marks the first day of a new reporting fortnight. * Additional liquidity strain arising out of festival related cash withdrawal from banks. * Demand high in a holiday-shortened week as markets closed on Thursday and Friday. * Call rates are likely to stay under pressure for the next two sessions, traders said.