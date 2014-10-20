Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million Euro

Maturity Date October 24,2020

Coupon 3-month euribor + 22 basis points

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 22 basis points

Payment Date October 24,2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB26I1

