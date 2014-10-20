Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million Euro
Maturity Date October 24,2020
Coupon 3-month euribor + 22 basis points
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 22 basis points
Payment Date October 24,2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB26I1
