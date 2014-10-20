Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower IDBI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai

International Financial Centre

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date April 23, 2020

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.903

Reoffer yield 4.145 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 year UST

Payment Date October 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BNP PARIBAS, Citi & HSBC

Ratings Baa3(Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)