* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.1 percent. * India promised on Monday to open up the coal industry to private players. * The government also closer to sell stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp, days after relaxing fuel price controls. * Also, overseas investors snap five days of selling. * Foreign investors bought shares worth 10.40 billion rupees ($169.88 million) on Monday - NSE. * Asian stocks edge up on China GDP relief. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan advances 0.2 percent. * Key earnings on Tuesday: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Cairn India. (1 US dollar = 61.2200 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)